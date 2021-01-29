Local clinic offers laser therapy for pets

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- It may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to pet therapy. But veterinarians say a new treatment can cut the time it takes your pet to heal in half… if not more.

It’s not unheard of for veterinarians to use laser therapy on pets, but it’s also not all that common. It’s still a novel idea.

The Jefferson County Humane Society Clinic has taken this idea into action. It’s one of the first vet clinics in the area to offer laser therapy treatment.

Veterinarians say it helps with all kinds of inflation, pain, and heals wounds very quickly. A lot of pets with arthritis and skin problems can be treated with laser. The shelter itself says some of the worst of the worst pets go here.

And the shelter’s community outreach managerBrandi Damewood-DeNoon says there’s a huge need for this kind of treatment.

“Part of our mission is to improve the quality of life in general. We’re taking pets from having something they’re chronically living with — pain or discomfort or constant itching, and distress. We’re able to take that away. We’re able to do that with a non-invasive procedure, so this is a priceless tool… Priceless.” Brandi Damewood-DeNoon , marketing and community outreach manager, Jefferson County Humane Society Clinic

The shelter’s been using laser therapy on the shelter pets, and it plans to continue to do that before offering it to the public.

But veterinarians say you can still call in if you’re interested in laser. The number to call is (740)792-4350.