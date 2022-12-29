JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)
Thursday was Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham’s last meeting.
He was in the commission seat for 20 years.
Eric Timmons will now take over the seat.
Timmons was sworn in Thursday afternoon.
