Life in 1920s Steubenville revealed in unearthed time capsule

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – In a way, our memories of school never leave us.

They live on in our thoughts and our interpretations of the world around us, shaping our lives even into our oldest years.

But inside this 98-year-old box, the long-gone experiences of early 20th-century life can be felt once again.

The demolition of the Cathedral Apartments in Steubenville unearthed a souvenir from the building’s past as Holy Name High School, placed in the cornerstone when it was built in 1924 on 5th Street.

It later became a grade school before closing in the 1970s, with the building later repurposed for apartments.

But through all that history, these relics remained hidden in the ground—and in remarkable condition.

It does not look like they were in the ground, out in the weather for 100 years. Emily Teachout, Archivist for Steubenville Diocese

What was found is not much different from what you’d find at a religious center today.

There’s a list of the church committee, a bulletin, and a booklet written for children preparing for First Communion.

There’s a yearbook and a student newspaper—10 cents.

There’s even a document that’s tough to read, not just because of the handwriting, but because it’s written entirely in Latin.

Teachout says other time capsules they’ve found weren’t much more than scraps of paper, so the feeling of stepping back into the past with this one is remarkable.

Touching the records and knowing somebody else from another time period touched them, like the yearbooks, like whose yearbook was this? Emily Teachout, Archivist for Steubenville Diocese

What they show is a people whose church provided their community, their family and their sense of belonging.

The yearbook has detailed information on the graduating class, doing many of the same things 17 and 18-year-olds do now.

Even the medals show engravings of what downtown Steubenville looked like in the Roaring ’20s.

These religious records, you might think ‘oh, they’re just the history of the church,’ but they actually provide a lot of history about the towns and the people who live here. Emily Teachout, Archivist for Steubenville Diocese

While the clothes look different and the writing is more formal, the emotion of day-to-day life shines through in the yellowed pages.

Showing that fashion is temporary, but the spirit inside every one of us—and our curiosity of the past—will never fade with time.