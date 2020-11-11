Lincoln Blvd. in Steubenville will have construction delays

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO – On Thursday, November 12, 2020 a contractor for the City of Steubenville Wastewater Department will be doing soil borings on Lincoln Boulevard for the Lincoln Boulevard Sanitary Sewer Emergency Repair Project.

Traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane at each of the three soil boring locations on Lincoln Boulevard from approximately 600 feet West of the Lincoln Avenue intersection to the Lincoln Boulevard intersection with Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic in the area of the soil borings on Lincoln Boulevard will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists should exercise caution and be alert to temporarily stopped vehicles and changing traffic patterns within the Lincoln Boulevard work zone.