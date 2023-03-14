JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Sixth Graders from Indian Creek Middle School donated care packages to patients at the Teramana Cancer Center for their club mission project.

It was all in part of their Destination Imagination team special community project.

The Solving Socks team have been together for the past six years.

Harper Long, Sophia Tongate, Khloe Buchanan, Isabella Wilson and Arabella Brown-Hess raised $800 through fundraisers to buy baskets filled with blankets, snacks, notes and much more for those in need.

“We’ve been together for so long and it’s more than just a little club we do after school, we get to help people in our community and just help people get through the hard times their going through.” Harper Long – Destination Imagination Member/6th Grader

Destination Imagination is a creative problem-solving competition where students are given a challenge and they have to give a solution in the form of a skit.

The team placed first in Regionals.

They are to compete for the state title on April 1st.