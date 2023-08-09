JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) First Responders put their lives on the line every day and they do it without question.

The Covid-19 pandemic was no different.

And now TEMS Joint Ambulance District was awarded $20,000 in grant funding from the covid funds of the State of Ohio’s Office of Budget & Management.

The money will be used for Premium Pay to support the impacts of eligible essential frontline workers that put themselves at risk to provide care during the pandemic.

“I think it’s very important to compensate the staff. They’ve been through a lot over those years, let alone there was other agencies getting money that don’t see what these people have seen out in the field.” Chief Clark Crago – Director, TEMS Joint Ambulance District

On that same note, Governor Mike DeWine just announced Retention Incentives for Thousands of Ohio First Responders.

Wintersville Fire and Rescue and TEMS-Joint Ambulance District are set to receive funds for Jefferson County.

The Wintersville Fire and Rescue Department received a total of $76,382.00.

According to their Facebook page that money will be paid out to full and part-time personnel who worked throughout the pandemic.

TTEMS-Joint Ambulance District received $39,549.00.

For a full look at all Ohio First Responders who received funding, click here.