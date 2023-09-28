Pope Francis has named Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton as the 32nd auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Detroit.

As an auxiliary bishop, Bishop Monforton will aid Archbishop of Detroit Allen H. Vigneron in the pastoral care of the Archdiocese of Detroit.

“This appointment is bittersweet for me: my hometown is Detroit, and I look forward to ‘going home’ and to serve the faithful of Detroit. At the same time, I have come to know and to love the good people of the Diocese of Steubenville, from Carroll County in the north to Lawrence County in the south It has been my distinct pleasure and profound joy to serve the faithful of this Diocese for 11 years as their shepherd. The people of the Diocese of Steubenville will always remain in my prayers and have a special place in my heart,” said Bishop Monforton.

Pope Francis has also appointed Bishop Emeritus Paul J. Bradley to serve as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Steubenville effective immediately. Bishop Bradley served as the bishop of the Diocese of Kalamazoo for 14 years and for five years before that as Auxiliary Bishop for the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Bishop Bradley said, “I am here to make sure that the Church continues to be responsive to the spiritual and temporal needs of the people in these 13 counties. To be successful, it is essential for me to listen closely to you, the people I have been sent to serve; I intend to consult broadly with clergy, religious and lay leaders to learn about your concerns.”