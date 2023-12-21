JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A local car dealership is helping the Jefferson County Animal Shelter make a big difference in the lives of their furry friends.

Lightning Lizard Auto Sales sponsored 25 adoptions for the month of December, which means 25 people will be able to take home a cat or dog for FREE if their application is approved.

Dog adoptions include spay/neuter, core vaccinations, heartworm testing, microchip, placed on preventitives for fleas/ticks, and deworming (if test is negative for heartworm, then placed on monthly prevention).

Cat adoptions include core vaccinations, spay/neuter, placed on preventatives, flea, deworming, and issued a certificate of health.

Development Manager Brandi DeNoon-Damewood says community collaboration with other organizations is vital for helping these animals and finding them homes.

“The 25 adoptions of Christmas is essentially an advent calendar with adoptable pets. Each day, a pet is selected, then the adoption fee is completely paid for by Lightning Lizard.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood | Development Manager, Jefferson County Animal Shelter

New sponsored animals are announced on the shelter’s Facebook page each morning at 6 a.m.

As of Thursday, there were still 8 sponsored pets waiting for adoption, three dogs and five cats.

13 sponsored pets have been adopted, 7 dogs and 6 cats.

Even if the sponsored animal doesn’t get a forever home until after the Holidays, their adoption fee will still be covered.

Interested in adopting a sponsored cat or dog? Check out their Facebook page or call the Jefferson County Animal Shelter at (740) 314-5583.