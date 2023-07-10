JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Pastaio Cucina Rustica Italiana has been serving the Ohio Valley with homemade Italian food for about two years now. Recently, this establishment was chosen to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants (ABR).

Established on July 23rd, 2021, Pastaio is best known for their homemade pastas, sauces and sausages. Something ABR host, Luis Rivera says is not very common anymore.

”So, in Italian culture, the pasta is the vessel and a large majority of Italian restaurants all over the country don’t even make their pasta from scratch. So, it’s rare to find a restaurant that makes it from scratch. So, it’s a beautiful treat, at least for me it is.” Luis Rivera | America’s Best Restaurants Host

As a young business, Pastaio is passionate about their food and hospitality – and wants everyone to know what they have to offer.

ABR is a social media platform that highlights locally and independently owned restaurants across the nation.

So, why did they choose to feature a small restaurant here in Wintersville?

”Why not? It’s a fantastic locally and independently owned restaurant that’s connected with the community. They have unbelievable food.” Luis Rivera | America’s Best Restaurants Host

Owner and Executive Chef Giuseppe DiGristina says he believes the Ohio Valley community chose him, and he’s loved every second serving food and making life-long memories here.

“It’s an Italian thing. Number one, you have to enjoy what you do. Number two, when people come to my establishment or come to my restaurant, they’re coming to my kitchen, they’re coming to my living room, they’re coming into my home. But we hope that you’re going to leave here as family members, which nine times out of ten that’s exactly what happens – you leave here as part of the family.” Giuseppe Di Gristina | Owner/Executive Chef, Pastaio

Chef Giuseppe says being featured at a national level is such an honor.

“We just want to get the word out that the Ohio Valley has a great restaurant that can call their own and they have a place to come and say, ‘Hey, I know Chef Giuseppe,’ and they’re more than welcome to come to my kitchen any time!” Giuseppe Di Gristina | Owner/Executive Chef, Pastaio

Pastaio is not only a restaurant, but they also offer catering services and accommodate outside weddings.

ABR’s episode featuring Pastaio’s is expected to air in about six to eight weeks. You can watch it on their website or their Facebook page.