MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF)

First responders were invited to breakfast as Hills Elementary in Mingo Junction Friday morning.

Multiple fire and EMS departments along with Mingo Junction Police were able to dine with the students from Pre-K to 4th graders.

Officials say this is a great way for the students to meet the first responders in the area, make that bond with them and build camaraderie.

Hills Elementary students shared some of the things they were most excited for during the breakfast.

“It’s pretty exciting. I like spending time with them. It’s fun. I like having breakfast with them. I like touring the fire trucks, ambulances.” Ty Montgomery – 4th Grader Hills Elementary

“Means a lot for people who have fought our life for us. And they come in. We get to spotlight them for us.” Chase Corrigan – 4th Grader Hills Elementary

“It’s very humbling for us as a department to be here to support the kids and the community more on a personal level, meeting with the students and the teachers and the faculty here, sitting here discussing issues at school, fire safety.” Chief Brandon Montgomery – Mingo Fire Department

The school also took park Fire Prevention Week with activities that continued Friday.

Students got to learn all about safety measures and what to do if there is a fire.