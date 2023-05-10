STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Harding Middle School students are helping the community fight hunger and learning life lessons while doing it.

This year the food drive’s theme is Service to Community, where students can learn how to work independently and collaboratively to make an impact.

Organizers say the neighborhood food drive is a way for students to get involved in their communities.

They also learn nutritional awareness, how to work with their peers and local organizations, along with learning first hand how to be kind and have empathy.

“So we are running this two week food drive and what our students are learning essentially is service to community. How can they be small and young and helpless but do one small thing to make an impact on a large scale in our community.” Shay Greiner – School/District Social Worker

“Makes me feel like joy when I donate and makes me feel like I can help the community in a great way.” Leo Kugler – 8th Grade HMS

“There are lots of different food drives that we have here in Steubenville but obviously any amounts of food can change somebody’s life drastically.” Jackson Smith – 7th Grade HMS

“It’s really awesome to give people who don’t have food and people that do need it and stuff.” Tru Benjamin- 5th Grade HMS

“It makes me feel happy that we get to give stuff to other people that don’t have stuff that we have and I know that God will give back to us.” Brynn Bowers – 6th Grade HMS

The food drive ends on May 12 and will be taken to the Urban Mission in Steubenville.

The drive is also honoring the national World Hunger Day on May 28th.