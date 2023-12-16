JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, sometimes important issues get put in the backburner.

But thankfully for our furry friends, an anonymous donor took it upon themselves to make sure they weren’t forgotten.

Officials with the Jefferson County Humane Society tell us that an unnamed individual matched the money they raised for their Giving Tuesday Facebook Campaign. The original fundraiser brought in $2,000, so that good Samaritan added another $2,000 on top of it.

“Those funds are so critical in helping support our mission in saving lives and helping all the animals that are in need in our community.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood, Development Manager, Jefferson County Human Society

JCHS says their mission is “to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering, and elevate their status in society.” There are a lot of great things going on at JCHS right now, including their 25 Adoptions of Christmas.

We’ll have a lot more on that next week on 7NEWS, but you can learn more right now by visiting their Facebook page or their website.