A local man has been seriously injured in a crash according to officials.

Officials say the crash happened around 4 am Tuesday morning on SR 150 in Jefferson County.

A 2006 Honda Civic driven by William Davenport, age 30, of Dillonvale was westbound on SR 150 and crossed the centerline, and traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a guy wire, tree, and a guardrail, according to officials.

Davenport was taken by EMS to Wheeling Medical with serious injuries, according to officials.

Offices say no more information is available at this time and the crash is under investigation.