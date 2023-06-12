You can help a local boy battling Leukemia just by getting some lunch or dinner.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, Landyn Strosnider, an eleven-year-old boy from Steubenville, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

To help ease some of the financial burdens of Landyn’s parents, Kevin and Andrea, that come with this unexpected diagnosis, we are holding a charity event at Scaffidi’s in Steubenville on Tuesday, June 13.

20 % of all sales will be donated to Landyn. Door Dash orders do not count toward the cause.

The event will run during Scaffidi’s regular business hours- dine-in or carryout. There will also be a Chinese Auction and 50/50 Raffle between 4-8 pm.