STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Two local people were jailed Friday after the Jefferson County Drug Task Force seized multiple drugs and a firearm during a morning search warrant, according to Captain John Lemal with the task force.

Law enforcement officers executed a narcotics search warrant at 805 Market Square, Apt. D in Steubenville where Jenna Brown, 28, and Charles Cody Dickey, 33, were arrested without incident by the Jefferson County Drug Task Force.

Jenna Brown, left, and Charles Cody Dickey, right.

Brown is charged with two felony counts of drug possession.

Dickey is charged with one felony 3 count of weapons under disability and one count of receiving stolen property.

Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation is ongoing.

Pursuant to the warrant, detectives seized cocaine, methamphetamine, one firearm and US currency.

Members of the Jefferson County SRT team and Steubenville Police Department assisted on the search.

The Jefferson County Drug Task Force is comprised of members from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Steubenville Police Department and Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office.