STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A local Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for raping a young girl, according to our news partner, The Herald Star.

John Edward Martin, 34, of Uhrichsville and formerly of Wintersville, received two consecutive life sentences without the possibility for parole for 50 years for the forcible rape of a girl who was 11 and 12 at the time of the incidents. Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Michele Miller handed down the sentence.

John Edward Martin. Photo courtesy of The Herald Star.

It took the jury nearly six hours to reach a verdict.

Martin’s attorney, Michael J. Goldberg of Cleveland, claimed there was no physical evidence of rape and that the girl had recanted her story earlier.

Prosecutor Jeff Bruzzese said the girl disclosed the rape to a female friend in thousands of text messages.

“We had the texts — they were essentially a diary in real time of a young girl being abused and crying out for help.” Jefferson County Prosecutor Jeff Bruzzese

Bruzzese said Martin will no longer be able to hurt any more children.