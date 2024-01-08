STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A local Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for raping a young girl, according to our news partner, The Herald Star.
John Edward Martin, 34, of Uhrichsville and formerly of Wintersville, received two consecutive life sentences without the possibility for parole for 50 years for the forcible rape of a girl who was 11 and 12 at the time of the incidents. Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Michele Miller handed down the sentence.
It took the jury nearly six hours to reach a verdict.
Martin’s attorney, Michael J. Goldberg of Cleveland, claimed there was no physical evidence of rape and that the girl had recanted her story earlier.
Prosecutor Jeff Bruzzese said the girl disclosed the rape to a female friend in thousands of text messages.
“We had the texts — they were essentially a diary in real time of a young girl being abused and crying out for help.”Jefferson County Prosecutor Jeff Bruzzese
Bruzzese said Martin will no longer be able to hurt any more children.
“I’m extremely happy that he will never be able to hurt another child again because he will likely be behind bars for the rest of his natural life,. And that’s exactly where child predators belong.”Jefferson County Prosecutor Jeff Bruzzese