WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Wintersville, Ohio is flourishing with all the new businesses that have opened their doors in the Village.

From just the year 2022 to now 20 businesses have made Wintersville their home.

Those businesses offer everything you can think of from a coffee shop, to a candle store, and photography business, to a huge chain car wash and so much more.

An oil and gas company also is repurposing the Winter Drive Inn property.

Mayor Mike Petrella says all economic development is huge for the Village.

“It’s a ripple affect. Every new business there’s more people coming into the Village, there’s more people spending money. So we don’t want any empty buildings, we don’t want empty land, we want businesses to come here and succeed.” Mayor Mike Petrella – Village of Wintersville

Mayor Petrella says they are always welcoming new businesses.

If anyone is interested you can call the Village Office at 740-264-5533 and ask for him.