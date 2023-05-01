Local police say they are trying to local a man and a stolen vehicle that was taken from an auto dealership.

Police in Mingo Junction, Ohio say they received a complaint regarding a stolen vehicle (2014 white Jeep Patriot Latitude) that was stolen from Kanes Auto Deals.

Mingo police say a male was found walking North on the 500 Block of Commercial St. at around 10:15 pm on April 28th and entered the unlocked vehicle and drove that vehicle away going North on Commercial St. Towards Ohio State Route 7.

Police say the Jeep did not have a license plate at the time it was stolen.

If you know the man involved or see the vehicle, contact Mingo Police at 740-535-1186.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Monday, May 1, 2023)