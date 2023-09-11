JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s been 22 years since Sept. 11, 2001 – a day where nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives and thousands more suffered from injuries and long-term health effects.

McKinley Stem Academy students, staff and the Steubenville High School Marching Band gathered underneath the American Flag outside of McKinley Elementary to remember and honor those who died.

The elementary students presented thank you cards to local first responders and the marching band performed several patriotic songs.

“It’s a ceremony that McKinley has always had throughout the years on Patriot’s Day. And, you know, to honor and give thanks to our first responders, you know, law enforcement, EMS, and also to never forget those who lost their lives that day.” Donnie Reeves | Principle, McKinley Stem Academy

Reeves says one of the most important aspects he hopes the kids take away from the ceremony is realizing that first responders are there to help not to harm.

He also says that even though the children were not alive when the terrorist attack happened, it is still important for them to learn American history and the sacrifices that each first responder made that terrible day.