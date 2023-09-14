STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Steubenville Big Red High School is competing off the field against Dover this week, and it’s all for a special cause.

Both schools have a friendly rivalry to support the Goodwill Drive to Victory and will be collecting items at their respective districts to support outreach programs.

The event kicked off Monday and students and community members may donate new or gently used items such as clothes, shoes, pots and pans, kitchen gadgets, seasonal décor, small appliances and furniture less than 25 pounds.

Goodwill has supplied a donation trailer for Steubenville at the First Westminster Presbyterian Church parking lot on North Fourth Street and volunteers will be on hand through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon to accept contributions.

The trailers will be weighed at the end of the week and the school with the heaviest amount will receive a $250 scholarship for school programs.

“We live in a great community and our community is always willing to give back. And I think that is as important. And once again for both communities to come together for the good of other people.” Ted Gorman – Principal Steubenville High School

Contributed items will then be sold at Goodwill’s retail stores with funds going directly to outreach programs including adult literacy, employment, rape crisis and emergency vouchers.

School officials hope people will give and help someone in need.

“This is our fourth year,” said SHS Principal Ted Gorman. “We partner with Goodwill and they usually select the school we compete with. This year it’s Dover.”

He was optimistic about local participation, saying Steubenville has won the contest each year. M&M Hardware of Steubenville has also partnered with Goodwill and serves as a sponsor.

For more information, contact Gorman at (740) 282-9741, Ext. 1105.