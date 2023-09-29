JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Jefferson County Humane Society is currently facing a huge issue.

Due to an increase in the number of strays this fall season, the shelter has reached maximum capacity.

They are a no-kill shelter and with the influx of dogs, they are not able to find homes as fast as they are coming in.

In the meantime, the animals are being placed in foster homes that the shelter relies heavily on.

JCHS Development Manager Brandi DeNoon-Damewood says that’s why they need additional help from the community.

“So we’ve reached out to our community looking for temporary foster homes. So with our fosters we’re able to continue taking in the dogs that need help, while trying to find homes for everyone in our care. So our fosters are just so important to us right now.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – JCHS Development Manger

If you feel drawn to become a foster there is an application on their website with all the information listed.

Anyone can foster and supply everything the animal needs.