JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Jefferson County official tells 7News there is a “major” water line break in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon.

Rich Coupe, the Upland Heights operator of record, says there is a water line break in Warren Township.

Officials are currently working on the problem but have not yet found the break.

Coupe says 130 people are affected by the break.

