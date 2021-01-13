Major water line break in Yorkville area leaves more than 100 homes without service

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Richard Colp, president of the Warren Township water board in Jefferson County says there is a major water line break in the Yorkville area.

The water line break is affecting around 150 homes which are now without water.

Colp is notifying authorities to fix the problem in this southern Jefferson County area but said residents could be without water for up to 48 hours.

Colp says the line break is likely due to the age of the current system which is around 60 years old.