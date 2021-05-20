Man alleged to rob Steubenville bank arrested in Columbus

(WTRF) The Columbus Police Department reported today that they have arrested a suspect in a bank robbery that took place last week in Steubenville.

Police arrested Lloyd Christian, Jr., 48, today for allegedly robbing the First National Bank at Hollywood Plaza in Steubenville at gunpoint.

The. U.S. Marshall Service made the arrest.

The Jefferson County Municipal Court charged Christian with Aggravated Robbery charges. These charges stem from an incident occurring on or about May 3,

2021, where Christian allegedly brandished a firearm.



The United States Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force in the State of West

Virginia adopted the fugitive investigation at the request of the Steubenville Police Department. U.S.

Marshals Task Force and Steubenville investigators believed Christian fled the Jefferson (County), Ohio area.



Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) then arrested Lloyd in the 300 Block of

Grenadine Way, Columbus, Ohio. Christian was then transported to the Franklin County Jail.



Columbus SOFAST is a fugitive-focused, U.S. Marshals Service-led task force consisting of local,

state and federal authorities including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Division of Police, Cambridge Police Department, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster Police Department, Delaware County Probation, Ohio Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, United States Secret Service, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Zanesville Police Department.



Anyone with information on any fugitive may send an anonymous tip to the Marshals by texting

the keyword SOFAST and their message to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be

submitted through the U.S. Marshals’ website.