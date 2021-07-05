Vet Voices

Man allegedly shot in the face in Mingo Junction, suspect arrested

Jefferson County

MINGO JUNCTION, OH (WTRF) – Mingo Junction Police Chief Willie McKenzie tells 7NEWS they are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday.

Around 10:30 PM, police responded to the 300 block of Western Ave where Jefferson County 911 says calls came in of a man shot in the face.

When police arrived, they found the victim “bleeding profusely from the mouth.”

The victim alleged that he was shot in the mouth and his alleged assailant fled on foot.

Mingo Police found the suspect at a nearby residence and arrested him without incident.

The suspect is being held in the Jefferson County Justice Center and Jail on a pending felonious assault charge.

The victim was airlifted to a Pittsburgh Hospital and police say he is in stable condition.

Mingo Junction says the are investigation the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

