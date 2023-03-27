A local Ohio man was arrested after illegal guns and drugs were found at the man’s residence.

Officials from the Jefferson County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Liberty Street in Amsterdam in Jefferson County where they found the illegal drugs and guns after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

The task says they found approximately 4 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of methamphetamine, 3 firearms, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, and U.S. currency.

Officials say 38-year-old Jonathan Primack was arrested without incident.

Charges on Primack are pending.