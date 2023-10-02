A local Ohio man was arrested for a second time in four months on multiple felony drug charges.

After a narcotics search warrant was executed on Commercial Street in Mingo Junction, officials say they arrested Michael Jett Jr., 27, without incident.

Officials say they also arrested Madaya Brown, 20, in the apartment for felony permitting drug abuse.

Detectives say they took 100 suspected fentanyl pills, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and money.

Jett Jr. is charged with one felony count of possession of fentanyl and one felony count of possession of crack cocaine. He is being held without bond.

A search warrant was executed at Jett’s residence on June 28 where officials say they found a large amount of fentanyl and cocaine. He was charged on August 9 on three felony counts of drug possession with major drug offender status, and weapons under disability. Jett Jr. posted bond on August 18.

Jett Jr. is awaiting trial on the original case, and new charges will be presented to the Grand Jury.