A man from South Carolina has been charged after prank calling police dispatchers between 100 to 500 times a day.

Officials say Samuel Hall of Carlisle, South Carolina is charged on 21 counts of disrupting public services.

Hall allegedly would call dispatchers in Jefferson County, Ohio and public officials, harassing and threatening them, making it impossible for dispatchers to do their work, according to officials.

Officials say Hall might have used a device that automatically calls back if a call would be disconnected.