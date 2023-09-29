JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A man was arrested and charged with DUI Thursday after crashing his vehicle into a Wintersville business, according to Cross Creek Township Police.

The crash happened on Cadiz Road when the driver’s truck was traveling up the hill then went off the roadway, going airborne.

The truck was wedged between the business building and a retaining wall.

Wintersville EMS checked the driver, but he refused treatment.

It’s not possible to enter the business at this time since there is significant damage to the building.