JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township.

Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and overturned off the left edge of the road.

They say the motorcycle continued on over the bank and into a tree and utility pole wire.

They say, Fulton who was wearing a helmet, went off the motorcycle and slid into a utility pole, causing fatal injuries.

He was taken to Trinity West Medical Center by Toronto Emergency Medical Service.

The crash remains under investigation.