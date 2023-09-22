WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Weirton Parks and Recreation Board just recently announced its comprehensive capital improvement plan for Marland Heights Park.

Park officials say it will be in three phases.

Phase one includes building a new indoor/outdoor pavilion with restrooms, adding infrastructure, updating lights and trails, and adding pickleball courts.

Phase two includes upgrades to the already existing pavilions, equipment, and playgrounds, along with adding a splash pad.

Phase three includes other areas of the grounds and a possible dog park.

With all of these upgrades, the park board’s motto is to honor its history, preserve the present, and forge the future.

Executive Director Coty Shingle says the project at Marland Heights will embody just that.

This has a rich history. This facility itself has a rich history dating back to the early 1930s, prior to Marland Heights becoming part of the city of Weirton. So we want to honor that history, and we want to provide a great facility for the future that meets all of the recreation needs of everybody that lives in this community and really throughout the town.“ Coty Shingle | Executive Director Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation

They hope to break ground on phase one of the project by late fall and hope to at least have the new pavilion up and running by spring.

The projected costs for total completion is estimated at between $1M and $1.5M.

Phase one, projected to cost between $430,000 and $600,000 is being funded by the Federal ARPA Funds.