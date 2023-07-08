WELLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) — Area metal heads turned out in droves tonight as the Wells Township Haunted House hosted the 3rd annual Mid-Summer Metal Fest.

It featured five of the region’s top heavy metal bands, including Pure Steel recording artist Sunless Sky.

They headlined a stellar line-up that also included local favorites Altared States.

Everyone in attendance also had the opportunity to take part in the infamous Lights Out Tour.

Brave souls had to make their way through the haunted house in total darkness.