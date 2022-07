WELLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) — Metal health drove the crowd mad at the Wells Township Haunted House tonight.

Seven star-studded bands were included in the Mid-Summer Metal Fest lineup, with a trip through the haunted house included in the ticket price.

It was co-founded last year by owner Sean Norman and guitarist Mike Tronka of the band Altared States, who say heavy metal and horror go hand in hand.

The music continues until 11 o’clock, long after the sky fades to black.