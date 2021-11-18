Mingo Junction house ruled a total loss as firefighters continue to battle fire

A house in Mingo Junction is being ruled a total loss by officials after a fire early Thursday morning.

The house is located at 107 Lincoln Ave.

Crews say no people are injured at the time, but two cats that were inside the fire have died, officials say they were unsavable.

Officials say the call came in around 7:35 am.

The owner’s brother woke up and saw flames and his wife called in the fire.

Crews are on scene right now battling the fire. Some roads are currently closed in the area.

