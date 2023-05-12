TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) — Thousands of kids across Ohio are about to be a lot safer this summer!

May is Bike Helmet Safety Awareness Month so thanks to the Put A Lid On It! campaign more than 10,000 helmets will be given out!

This is a continued partnership between the Ohio Department of Transportation and the American Academy of Pediatrics the Ohio Chapter.

TEMS Joint Ambulance District in Toronto received more than 70 helmets for the kids in their area!

Chief Clark Crago says it’s great to be able to have this resource to do anything they can to keep kids safe.

“The number one cause of injuries with children going into the summer season are bicycle accidents with injuries to the head. So it’s our importance to make it safe for those children to have the gear needed.” Chief Clark Crago – TEMS Joint Ambulance District

Chief Crago says they have all kinds of helmet sizes and if any kids needs one they can stop in at TEMS.

He also says they will be giving them out at events through out the summer.