The majority of a village in Ohio is without water.

The Village of Wintersville, Ohio has a water break on Springdale Avenue.

Crews are currently on the scene to fix the issue.

The village said due to the upgrades to the water tank, most areas in the Village are without water or low water pressure at the moment.

The village also said they are working to shut a main value off near the water break which will allow the other areas to have better water pressure.

Stick with 7News for any updates.