JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Drug-related deaths have reached an unimaginable scale.

The US has topped 100,000 yearly…so where can we find a solution?

In Jefferson County, it lies in a spray and a tiny cardboard box.

It’s what you’ll find in the very first roadside Naloxbox, placed in each restroom at the Saline Township rest stop on Ohio Route 7 and 213.

The boxes are so named for containing two doses of Naloxone, also known as Narcan.

They represent a blow against a spiraling problem of overdose cases shooting upward…and opioids growing more potent.

“Generally a lot of the doses that go out are putting people in respiratory arrest, and obviously that leads to death.” Chief Clark Crago, Director of Operations, TEMS Joint Ambulance District

When an overdose stops the user from breathing normally, the nasal spray attaches to receptors in the brain immediately to keep opioids from overwhelming the body.

The lifesaving kits were put in place by the National Institutes of Health, who are funding the Healing Communities Study in which Jefferson County participates.

“The data that we have since last summer to this summer shows that the new system apparently is working.” Chief Clark Crago, Director of Operations, TEMS Joint Ambulance District

Chief Crago calls that particular rest area a ‘hotspot’ for drug difficulties, with not just respiratory, but cardiac distress calls placed to EMS as well.

With the box checked daily, they’ve seen the spray anonymously taken out this month—but they’re just glad it’s getting to those who desperately need it.

“Because families, some families are just struggling and needing help in any way they can for their family members.” Chief Clark Crago, Director of Operations, TEMS Joint Ambulance District

So far, the Naloxbox has been opened twice with no 911 call.

But if you do find yourself in trouble, the authorities say they can finish the rescue mission the Naloxone started.