Police in Stuebenville have arrested a man that shot and killed a 22-year-old on Thursday.

Steubenville Police say they have arrested 30-year-old Joshua Woodland for the murder of Carol Barnett.

Steubenville Police Chief Bill McCafferty. says Barnett was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Woodland and a disagreement occurred between the two.

The incident happened on Darlington Avenue in Steubenville, said McCafferty.