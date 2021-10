JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The National Weather Service says that their survey team confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 100 mph touched down near Mt. Pleasant last night.

Multiple NWS survey teams are examining the damage seen from storms last night. One survey that went to Jefferson County (OH) did confirm an EF-1 tornado with maximum wind speed of 100 mph near Mount Pleasant. You can track some of the details here: https://t.co/Dz7RqjE7HN — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 22, 2021

The NWS also confirmed there was an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Belmont County Thursday night also.

Tornado confirmed in Belmont County last night, says National Weather Service

Stay with 7NEWS for updates to this developing story.