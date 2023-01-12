A new daycare has opened in Jefferson County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stepping Stones Academy LLC is now open at 816 N. 4th Street in Steubenville.

The daycare hopes to help all families with child care between the ages of 3-5.

Stepping Stones offers care from 8:30-5:30 Monday-Friday all year round.

Stepping Stone says throughout the day children will be learning valuable lessons that will help them succeed when they go into local school systems.

The daycare is having an Open House this Thursday (Jan 12) from 5pm-7pm.

For more information, you can contact Ashley Braun at Stepping Stones Academy LLC by call/text at (740) 381-0978, by e-mail at thesteppingstonesacademyllc@gmail.com, or by looking them on Facebook