STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a tough time for many private colleges…but Franciscan University’s growth isn’t showing any signs of slowing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And Friday the latest new building to pop up on campus cut the ribbon.

The Carapellotti Fieldhouse provides facilities for Franciscan’s soccer, lacrosse and rugby players, and their fans.

It’s part of the new developments brought by a partnership with Trinity Health System, who also lent their name to the field itself.

University president Fr. Dave Pivonka, a 1989 graduate, is amazed by the growth he’s seen in three decades.

Before, we didn’t have any place for student athletes to dress, to have a locker room, to have restrooms, anything like that…There’s a lot of really wonderful things happening in the Steubenville valley, and we’re excited to be a part of it. Fr. Dave Pivonka, President of Franciscan University

The school also broke ground today on a new academic hall and conference center.

It’s all connected to the ‘Rebuild My Church’ campaign, which has raised tens of millions for Franciscan expansion.