STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Steubenville’s Franciscan University lies at the top of a high hill…but visiting the school just got a little less steep.

They’ve just signed an agreement to purchase the Sleep Inn hotel at the bottom of University Boulevard, as students worldwide sign up for classes as fast as Franciscan can find beds for them.

Blessed Solanus Casey Hall comes just in time, as the school hits another year of record enrollment.

“We have 110 percent occupancy in the residence halls, which is challenging, right? But it’s exciting. The students see the plan for the future and they see the growth.” Dr. Dan Dentino, Vice President of Student Life

With just weeks left until students arrive from all 50 states, the to-do list is as full as the dorms.

Once the rooms are redone, there will be a chapel built just for students, along with a turf field, pickleball and basketball courts, and a shuttle service—along with amenities for students who prefer the fresh air.

“Fire pits, a hammock village, and then also a new walkway from the residence on up to the university. So a lot of work to be done. Students are going to be showing up in eight weeks. So we’ve got to be ready for it.” Fr. Dave Pivonka, President, Franciscan University

It doesn’t take more than a short drive up University Boulevard to know that this is far from the school’s only development.

Construction on the St. Paul Center across from campus continues, along with the ice rink on Franciscan Square.

As magazine awards and growth follow the university’s every move, Fr. Dave says it’s because students know they’ll find shelter from an often confusing society for young people.

“Things are becoming more complicated and complex. And obviously lacking God in the culture. They’re looking for a place where they can find family values, Christian values, a community that they feel good about. They feel safe.” Fr. Dave Pivonka, President, Franciscan University

And in just two months, that community will be shown to have spread its faith far beyond the hilltop—both in word and in brick.