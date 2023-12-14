WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — In less than two months, the gavel will be struck once again in Wintersville at a brand-new county court.

It will be in the former Oliver Pool building after the county vacated the Talbott Drive location last summer.

On Thursday, Jefferson County Commissioners approved funding for a new court bench, judge’s bench, and wooden stand.

Facility Supervisor Patrick Boyles says they’re among the last remaining items to finish up the 90 percent complete project, with a ribbon cutting scheduled for February 1st.