STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Between iron-air batteries and hydrogen hubs, local unions have a new world to face…and one IBEW leader is up to the challenge.

Kevan Brown is the new Business Manager and Financial Secretary of Local 246 in Steubenville.

As a former Executive Board Member and President, he’s no stranger to the chapter, with his father, grandfather, and uncles all card-carrying members as well.

He’s responsible for the day-to-day financial work and staying up to date with what companies are moving into the area.

But most of all, he wants to make sure the union’s work isn’t confined to its office on North 4th Street.

“Our members live in the community. We want to work in the community. All the new industry that’s coming to our area. We’re here for it…​with our customers, with our contractors, and anyone who’s new to the area we’re willing to work with you and see what we can do for you.” Kevan Brown, Business Manager and Financial Secretary, IBEW Local 246

IBEW Local 246 has nearly 270 members covering Hancock, Brooke, Jefferson, Harrison and Columbiana Counties.