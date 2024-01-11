JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The new year has already brought new leadership in Jefferson County, with two officials taking the oath at Thursday’s commission meeting.

Andrew Morris and Duayne Wetherell are the new Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors entrusted with helping preserve the abundant natural resources of eastern Ohio.

Between grazing education, hosting environmental field days and even cleaning debris from streams, they’ll make decisions for more than a dozen county programs.

Wetherell returns to the board after a decade of service, while Morris is welcomed to Jefferson County from Georgia.

“I’ve always been an outdoorsman, kind of a city boy myself, but I’m looking forward to bringing together farmers and folks that live in town. So it’s going to be a good thing.” Andrew Morris, Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

“It’s exciting to have somebody new on the board. I come from a farming background, so that’s why I’m on the board, and just look forward to serving.” Duayne Wetherell, Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

The Conservation District’s work began more than 80 years ago following the devastating Dust Bowl.

They say working for the land in the 21st century is just as important as it was in the 20th.