New state-of-the-art ambulances hit the road in Wintersville

Wintersville, Ohio (WTRF) – Wintersville first responders are getting a huge upgrade.

Three state-of-the-art ambulances are hitting the roads, all of which are pre-paramedic units that are fully equipped.

Jefferson County 911 Director Rob Herrington says a big feature is the suspension.

He says the new vehicles will provide a much smoother ride. They will also be equipped with brand new interior features.

Herrington says the new rigs are also changing with the times.

The big thing now is with infection, as far as viruses and things like that. So there is ultraviolet lights and things like that inside and different ventilation systems. A lot of the times it’s just a response of what’s going on in our world. That’s been the big push in the last couple of years. Rob Herrington, Jefferson County 911 Director

The three ambulances were $550,000 total. Herrington says it’s money well spent.

He emphasizes the importance of providing the best for his community.