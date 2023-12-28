JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County authorities confirmed Thursday that there were no injuries at a Richmond fire late Wednesday night.

The fire was in a garage attached to a residence on Township Road 260. The garage was destroyed and the house was heavily damaged.

The family was home at the time of the fire but was able to exit safely. No one was injured.

Emergency units assisting RIchmond included Wintersville, East Springfield and Unionport.

