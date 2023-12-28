STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — As the nutcrackers move into Steubenville every winter, the out-of-town visitors are right behind them.

And as the number of painted characters on the sidewalks grow, so does the revenue at local businesses.

Froehlich’s Classic Corner Restaurant and Catering says the Nutcracker Village has transformed Steubenville’s economy, especially once it expanded outside Historic Fort Steuben.

Because of the relatively few number of downtown restaurants, owner Greg Froehlich has had to increase his staff to meet the holiday bump in demand.

He says the travelers who stop by usually come with the whole family in tow.

“I make a point to visit all the tables when they come in here. And primarily it’s families, and they’re in from out of the area. So I’m sure that they’re buying gas, and some of them are staying overnight. I’ve even spoken to a few that are staying at some of our bed and breakfasts in the downtown area here. So yes, it’s a nice impact on our community.” ​Greg Froehlich, Owner and Operator, Froehlich’s Classic Corner

He says the city helps with the economic influx by advertising businesses like his in the Nutcracker pamphlets and guides.