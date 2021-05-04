Officials Give Names And Descriptions Of Escaped Inmates From EOCC

Wintersville, OH (WTRF) Officials have released the names and details of the escaped inmates at Eastern Ohio Correctional Center (EOCC.)

Police are looking for Curtis Glauser and Bryan Bassett who both were wearing black pants and camouflage shirts at the time of their escape.

Bryan Bassett

Officials say the two inmates were outside for recreation when they both jumped the fence and ran into the woods.

Police went to search for the subjects but were unable to locate them and a county wide Bolo has been issued.

Curtis Glauser

Glauser was sentenced out of Tuscarawas County for a probation violation and is from Uhrichsville, Ohio.

Bassett was sentenced out of Monroe County for attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. Bassett is from Sistersville, West Virginia.

The longest sentence at EOCC is 6 months.

EOCC Executive Director Phillip Nunes says both have a non-violent history, and would have had no access to weapons in the facility.

He says EOCC is “a community-based correctional facility, not a prison or jail.”He says residents rarely walk away, but it does happen occasionally.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the two inmates broke out late Monday night