Officials are investigating a house fire that happened on Sunday in Jefferson County, Ohio.

A call came in for a working structure fire at 7:51 am on Logan Ave. in Mingo Junction, according to officials.

First-arriving officials say they found heavy fire on the back end of the house.

Officials say everyone who lived in the house was out of the structure and no one was injured during the house fire.

The fire was contained according to officials and there was no damage to other structures.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

